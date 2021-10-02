CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Promises ‘Explosive’ Confessions From Erika Jayne During Reunion

Crystal Kung Minkoff picked an auspicious year to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead of the normal fare of shaky Munchausen insinuations and cheating allegations, Season 11 is laser-focused on Erika Jayne’s serious legal troubles. (She divorced her husband of 20 years, Tom Girardi, whose law firm was later hit with an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy due to him allegedly embezzling tens of millions of dollars.) Jayne has made some effort on the show to explain her side of the story (even if some of her co-stars still aren't buying what she's selling). When it comes to the reunion, though, Kung Minkoff promises that fans are in for more “explosive” confessions from the star.

Debbie Bettencourt
8d ago

This whole franchise is pathetic ! They call one another friends but their more like vultures waiting to pounce the minute one is wounded !

