Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Promises ‘Explosive’ Confessions From Erika Jayne During Reunion

Soap opera star turned Real Housewife Lisa Rinna has made a lot of headlines recently for both her dancing videos and the apparent disdain she has for her daughter's famous (ex?) boyfriend Scott Disick, but there's another facet of her life that fans are also enamored with — the Beverly Hills home she shares with her husband of more than 20 years, Harry Hamlin. "I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older. The idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time," the famous thespian and house husband explained to LA Home.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO