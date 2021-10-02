CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Analyzing travel logs of digital nomads with Neo4j Graph Data Science

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse Neo4j Graph Data Science platform to analyze travel patterns of digital nomads and predict new possible routes. A couple of days ago, I stumbled upon the network visualizations of travel logs made by Pieter Levels on his NomadList website. NomadList is a website that builds the infrastructure to help digital nomads live anywhere in the world and connect with like-minded people. So I asked Pieter on Twitter if he could share the underlying data for travel logs, and lo and behold, the very next day, he made the aggregated travel logs data publicly available. The only fitting next step for me was to take that data and plug it into Neo4j and play around with it. This blog post will present some of my findings and also show you how to use the new Link Prediction Pipeline to predict new connections in a graph.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Is the digital nomad dream dead?

Join Lauren Razavi onstage at TNW 2021 as she moderates a panel on ‘Hustle Culture and the Burnout Generation.’. As borders closed and remote work boomed, the rules of the game changed overnight. For digital nomads, this brought unexpected challenges – and new opportunities. Closed borders, national lockdowns, travel restrictions,...
TOURISM
cobizmag.com

Top 5 places for digital nomads to register their company

It is possible to visualize the rise of digital nomads during the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. This was mainly due to remote working and different travel restrictions. A move towards the adoption of technology was the key factor in this rise. It made digital nomadism even more flexible and free than ever before.
ECONOMY
lonelyplanet.com

Working from home? Malta has opened applications for year-long digital nomad visas

Looking for a change of scenery? Malta has just opened applications for a year-long digital nomad visa program, inviting remote workers from around the world to move their home office to the Mediterranean archipelago. The Nomad Residence Permit is open to people who work remotely and who can continue to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Open Data#Neo4j#Data Store#Nomadlist#Twitter#Blank#Apoc#Graph Data Science#Jupyter Notebook
cdcgamingreports.com

G2E: Tangam system optimizes and analyzes slot data

Tangam Systems President Maulin Gandhi thought it was a nearly impossible task. With slot machines already producing copious amounts of data, he found it a a challenge to take a deeper dive into the information and yield even better results. Could slot machines possibly benefit from the same rigorous analytical...
GAMBLING
towardsdatascience.com

Authoritative Intelligence: How Data Labelling Increases the Accuracy of AI Models

Today, approaches to Machine Learning (ML) can be divided into two major camps: model-centric and data-centric. Whereas many still cling to the former, some, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) luminary Andrew Ng, fervently argue that data, not models, must be at the core of the advancement of AI. It turns out he’s got a point; in fact, more than one. But let’s start at the beginning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Well+Good

How To Cultivate a Sense of Home Anywhere in the World As a Digital Nomad

I've had many homes throughout my life, and as a result, what the word signifies to me has shifted considerably over the years. That is, with each respective place I've called home, my personal definition of it changes. Right now, for example, home for me looks like being uncomfortable; it looks like being open to adventure. Home is about learning how to belong wholly to myself and present no matter where I am in the world. That's largely because in July, I sold most of my belongings, packed up the rest, and started life as a digital nomad.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
datasciencecentral.com

Best Data Science Certifications In 2022

Over a span of the recent few years, data science has become an integral part of all the major industry sectors, ranging from agriculture, marketing analytics, public policy, to fraud detection, risk management, and marketing optimization. One of the goals of data science is to resolve the many issues that preside within the economy at large, and its other branches and individual sectors, through the use of machine learning, predictive modeling, statistics, and data preparation.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Derive Insights from Health Data Using Knowledge Graph Technologies

How knowledge graph technologies can help clinical natural language processing. This article describes how knowledge graph technologies can help with health data science, particularly on free-text electronic health records. This is based on an invited talk that I gave at the 1st International Symposium on Evidence-based Artificial Intelligence and Medicine.
HEALTH
Newswise

Using data science to combat poverty

Newswise — India is one of the world's largest food producers. However, insufficient refrigeration possibilities and other bottlenecks in the supply chain result in a waste of up to a third of the food produced – an estimated billion-dollar loss. Only 6% of the food moves through the cold chain, compared to about 60% in developed countries. The situation is especially problematic for smallholder farmers, which are major contributors to food production in India. Financial, technological, and knowledge barriers prevent these farmers from accessing sustainable cooling solutions to save food – and secure their livelihoods.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Analyze Your Health and Fitness Data using Julia

An easy data science project to spice up your coding weekend. I wear a watch almost everyday. My habitual partner has been a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, which I bought way back in 2018 for my birthday. Apart from the usual features expected from a watch, it has a bunch of sensors to record various activities such as steps, distance, climbed floors and heart rate (via a photoplethysmogram). The newer Galaxy line of watches also feature sensors for recording blood oxygen and EKG. As a tech nerd, this naturally makes me excited!
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Will Data Science be in Demand in the Future?

An article in Harvard Business Review once called being a data scientist "the sexiest job of the 21st century." So what does one have to do to earn that title?. A data scientist can tackle multifaceted challenges through the utilization of data combined with machine learning approaches. Data science as a course, on the other hand, is a multidisciplinary field of study that combines computer science with statistical methodology and business competencies. To qualify as a data scientist, they need to possess unique experience alongside expertise within primary data science settings. This may include statistical analysis, data visualization, utilization of machine learning methodology, comprehension and assessing conceptual challenges linked to businesses.
SCIENCE
techgig.com

5 Data Science projects for the techies in 2021

In the data-driven world, companies are depending on Data Science to make informed decisions. The companies are using data to understand project sales, customer’s behaviour, and determine the future. This can help in estimating the future of the product that can help the companies to stay at the top of their game. However, the certifications and courses in Data Science can help in establishing a successful career but they are not enough when it comes to getting the job.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

UCL Data Science Society: Python Fundamentals

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these that I present and deliver I aim to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found at out GitHub, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Big data visualization using Datashader in Python

How does Datashader work and why is it crazy fast?. A few months ago, I wrote an article on my favorite Python Viz tools — HoloViz. Many people are interested in learning more about Dashshader — the big data visualization tool in the HoloViz family. I absolutely love Datashader and love how Datashader creates meaningful visualizations of large datasets very quickly. So in this article, I am going to walk you through a simple Datashader example, explain how Datashader works, and why it is fast.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Learn Data Science Interactively with Python?

A JupyterLab extension generates code on the fly while you work on your analysis. As the need for people to be data literate grows, Python’s popularity is growing with it. One of the annoyances of Python, regardless of if you are a Ph.D. Data Scientist or just starting to learn, is that the syntax can take a long time to get right. Often people spend much of their analysis going to Stack Overflow or Google to look up the correct code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy