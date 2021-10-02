CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, CA

Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Park; 2nd in 2 Days

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHCuc_0cF9pXVW00
Photo: Getty Images

ARCADIA (CNS) - A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Fight On Ron suffered an unspecified musculoskeletal injury during Friday's third race, but was able to walk onto a medical transport for examination, according to a California Horse Racing Board report.

However, the injury was determined to be unrecoverable and the gelding was euthanized.

Fight On Ron finished fifth in the field of 10 in the five-furlong turf race for 2-year-olds who have not won a race.

The race was the second for Fight On Ron, who finished third in a field of six in a 5 1/2 furlong maiden special weight race Sept. 11 at Los Alamitos Race Course, earning $6,740.

Fight On Ron was owned by Altamira Racing Stable and trained by Peter Miller. He was ridden Friday by Flavian Plat, who rode Country House to victory in the 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Fight On Ron was the second horse in as many days to die after suffering an injury at Santa Anita Park, according to the CHRB. The 2-year-old unraced filly Seven Summers was injured during training Thursday and euthanized.

Friday was the first day of Santa Anita's Autumn Meet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Two-Year-Old Horse Euthanized After Suffering Racing Injury

A two-year-old horse had to be euthanized after suffering a racing injury at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. He was the second horse to be euthanized for a running injury within two days, drawing the Santa Anita Park under scrutiny. The horse, Fight On Ron seemed to not...
ARCADIA, CA
thepressboxlts.com

Grace Adler Headlines Friday’s G2 Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita

(Grace Adler / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) A runaway winner of her lone G1 assignment to date, Bob Baffert’s Grace Adler heads a field of seven 2-year-old fillies going 11/16-miles in the G2, $200,000 Chandelier Stakes at Santa Anita this Friday. A Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier, the Chandelier winner will earn a fees-paid berth to the G1, $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Nov. 5 at Del Mar.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Rockefeller Returns in Friday’s G1 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita

(Rockefeller returns in Friday’s G1 American Pharoah Stakes / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) Bob Baffert’s talented first-out winner Rockefeller heads a promising group of seven 2-year-olds going 11/16-miles in Friday’s G1, $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita. Renamed in 2018 for Baffert’s 2015 Triple Crown winner, the American Pharoah is a Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier to the G1, $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Nov. 5 at Del Mar.
SPORTS
HeySoCal

Santa Anita to honor recently retired 100-year-old paddock captain

A plaque honoring recently retired 100-year-old paddock captain John Shear be unveiled at Santa Anita Park Friday, coinciding with the opening day of the Arcadia track’s Autumn Meet. The plaque honoring Shear’s commitment to customer service and safety will be located near his working position just outside the Seabiscuit Walking...
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Arcadia, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Arcadia, CA
Sports
Arcadia, CA
Lifestyle
Arcadia, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Sports
thepressboxlts.com

Forbidden Kingdom Tops List for Friday’s Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita

(Forbidden Kingdom / Photo Courtesy of Santa Anita) An impressive first-out winner on dirt, Richard Mandella’s Forbidden Kingdom merits top billing on grass in Friday’s $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita which has attracted a field of seven juveniles, including three fillies. To be contested at five furlongs on turf, the Speakeasy is a Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifier to the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Nov. 5 at Del Mar.
SPORTS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Horse racing notes: Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita draws talented field

• $300,000 Grade I American Pharoah Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. • $200,000 Grade II Chandelier Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles. • $200,000 Grade II Eddie D. Stakes, 3-year-olds and up, 6 1/2 furlongs (downhill turf course) • $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs (turf) Saturday. • $300,000 Grade...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Pasadena Star-News

Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday Oct. 1, Opening Day

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Friday October 1 for horse racing at Santa Anita on opening day of the fall meet. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse...
SPORTS
KESQ

Baffert-trained Corniche wins Grade 1 stakes at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Corniche won the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes by 3 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita to give embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 10th win in the Grade 1 race. Ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Corniche ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.75 on opening day of Santa Anita’s fall meet. However, the colt didn’t earn what was to have been 10 points toward qualifying for next year’s Kentucky Derby. That’s due to Churchill Downs prohibiting any of Baffert’s horses from earning Derby qualifying points. He’s been suspended by the track for the 2022 and 2023 Derbies.
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Anita Park#Musculoskeletal Injury#Horse Euthanized#Altamira Racing Stable#Country House#Maximum Security#Chrb
ESPN

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit romps to win at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, romped to a five-length victory in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes on Saturday for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita. Medina Spirit took command out of the starting gate and built...
KENTUCKY STATE
OCRegister

Medina Spirit impresses again at Santa Anita

ARCADIA — Medina Spirit, controversial winner of a Kentucky Derby we’ve yet to hear the last of, scored perhaps the most impressive victory of his nine-race career Saturday by blowing away seven rivals in the $300,000 Grade I Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old son of Protonico went...
ARCADIA, CA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Baffert has big opening weekend at Santa Anita

ARCADIA — Trainer Bob Baffert enjoyed a pretty nice opening weekend at Santa Anita the past three days.The 68-year-old Baffert won a pair of $300,000 Grade I stakes, the American Pharoah and the Awesome Again, on Friday and Saturday, and capped his trifecta by saddling even-money favorite Private Mission for an easy victory in the $200,000 Grade II Zenyatta Stakes on Sunday.
ARCADIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Pasadena Star-News

Horse racing notes: Santa Anita will keep ‘Ship and Win’ for winter-spring meet

• $70,000 Swingtime Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-old and up, 1 mile (turf) • Trainer Bob Baffert doesn’t worry much about sending 3-year-olds against older horses this time of year, believing they have caught up to their elders. But 3-year-old Private Mission (Zenyatta Stakes winner) against Letruska, a 5-year-old monster, in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff? “When you’re facing a mare like Letruska, that’s a serious mare right there,” Baffert said. “You just don’t know. Right now we’re just focused on what’s happening now. A lot can happen between now and then. We’re just focused on keeping ’em happy and sound.”
SPORTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and B&Bs to Book Near Santa Anita Park Racetrack, California

With a lovely location in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Art Deco Santa Anita Park racetrack first opened in Southern California in 1934. Home to high-profile races throughout the year – including the Santa Anita Derby – racing fans can stay close to the action by booking one of these special hotels on Culture Trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy