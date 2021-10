The Phoenix Suns were the surprise of the season last year. With one trade for Chris Paul, this young squad came from lottery struggles to playing in the NBA Finals. Of course, the poor form of other title favorites in the West contributed. The Los Angeles teams were not up to their game and had injury issues. Still, that should not undercut the massive job the Suns have done in the last few years. To end that job with a success, there are some potential Suns trade candidates that would fill gaping holes in their roster.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO