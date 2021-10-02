CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Dry, Flaky Lips Are No Match for This $5 Dual-Sided Exfoliating Brush People Call a ‘Lifesaver’

By Francesca Krempa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5TV4_0cF9pJOa00

Chapped lip season is upon us, and my lips are already bracing themselves. Seems like the second the air gets even the slightest bit crisp, my lips dry up, turning thirsty and flaky as soon as I step outside.

It's barely October, but I'm already arming myself with an arsenal of lip-savers to keep my kissers from cracking. I've got my trusty chapstick (Noyah Organic Vanilla ($5), to be exact), Vaseline (for when things get real bad) and my new go-to for silky lips in a pinch: the Youkool Double-Sided Exfoliating Lip Brush ($5), which you can snag on Amazon.

At first glance, this sleek tool doesn't look like anything special. It's the same size and shape as a toothbrush, but instead of bristles, it's topped off with a texturized silicone head that's designed to slough off dead skin. On one side, the scrubby "bristles" are small and spaced close together. The opposite side features larger bumps that are more spaced out. When paired with a dab of lip scrub or exfoliant, though, these mighty tools work wonders on parched, flaky lips.

It's not just the exfoliation factor that make these simple scrubbers stand out. Want to plump up lips in a pinch? Youkool brushes will do the trick. Peruse the more than 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and you'll see happy customers swooning over their ability to smooth lips while also making them look fuller, sans the lip filler.

"Not only does it do a great job of removing the dead skin making my lips super soft, it actually helps my lips plump up more than using a plumping gloss," writes Lisa, a happy Amazon customer. "I've used this every day since I got it—four months ago—and honestly don't know how I survived before."

What other happy Amazon customers have to say:

  • "Oh my goodness, best impulsive buy ever! Rub some lip scrub on your lips, use this little wand to rub over your lips for a bit, wipe off the lip scrub... Results? Very plump, pink lips!"
  • "What a lifesaver! I came across these on one of those Facebook Amazon must-haves and decided to give them a try because they were so inexpensive and nothing helps when my lips get dry... My lips feel smoother than they’ve ever felt."
  • "This product is amazing. I always have a hard time using lip scrubs, and this made it so much easier. I just dipped the lip brush into my lip scrub and went right into scrubbing my lips... It's so worth the purchase!"

You get the point. These things work—so much so that me and 6,000 other Amazon customers are keeping them on-hand all winter long to keep chapped lips at bay. For just $5, the Youkool Lip Brush is a must-have in the war against dry, dead-skin laden lips.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Tags: Skin-Care Tips, Winter Skin Care

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

33K People Have Given This $25 Exfoliator 5 Stars—And Derms Love It, Too

Despite so many skin-care products swarming the market, many people still find it challenging to find effective formulas for their most pressing skin concerns. And, as a result, the search often continues, and more and more bottles seem to crowd your bathroom space. But we have good news: If you have acne-prone skin, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant ($25) might just be the answer to your prayers.
SKIN CARE
NYLON

How To Correctly Dry Brush For Smooth AF Skin This Fall

With the well-spring of evidence-backed products and gadgets at our fingertips these days, we’re all leaning hard into the art of skin care. But are we caring for the skin beyond our faces with the same kind of thoughtfulness? If your answer to that question is “yes,” we love to see it. However, if you’ve been skimping on giving your body skin the T.L.C. it deserves, it’s time to listen up.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Exfoliation#Amazon Customer#Brushes#Noyah Organic Vanilla
NBC News

10 best lip masks to heal dry lips in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As the temperature starts...
SKIN CARE
TMZ.com

Get Long-Lasting Lip Color With This Lip Kit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Love wearing lipstick, but hate having to reapply all the time? Wonderskin is about to change all that for you with its Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit. It's all the great stuff about rocking a great lip color with an extra step to keep it locked in.
MAKEUP
thetrendspotter.net

25 Best Body Scrubs and Exfoliators for Glowing Skin

Scrub-a-dub-dub in the tub with these best body scrubs for glowing skin. Regular use of a body scrub ensures silky smooth skin, as it sloughs off dead cells, dirt, and environmental debris. Choose from a variety of abrasive ingredients, such as sugar or salt, as well as beautiful, nourishing oils like coconut and avocado. Together they reinvigorate your skin, encourage healthy cell renewal, minimize the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks, eliminate toxins, and give you a radiant glow. Plus, your skin will feel amazing.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Well+Good

Snag the #1 Derm-Recommended Foundation for 20% Off Today

We trust dermatologists to tell us what to put on our skin. We follow their rules about retinol, vitamin C, and moisturizer, and (hopefully) check in with them at least once a year. So when an entire group of them names a foundation as the "best," you better believe we perk up to listen.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

Thousands of Reviewers Give Kosas Makeup 5 Stars—Here’s Why the Products Are Worth It and How To Apply Them

If I had to choose one makeup brand to go in my desert island kit, it would be Kosas (unclear why I would need makeup on a desert island, but you get my point). Each product has the type of intense color payoff you don't expect from "clean" beauty. What's more, the line takes a skin-care-first approach to its products, which means that the formulas are designed to enhance your complexion immediately after you put them on and for the long haul.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

The One Serum a Dermatologist Recommends for Your Skin When Transitioning From Summer to Fall

The transition from summer into fall is a subtle one; you may not even realize it's happening until you're bundled up in a turtleneck and lighting your first pumpkin spice candle of the season. But though you might not be aware that the seasons are changing, your skin most certainly is, which means it's time to start shifting your routine accordingly by doubling down on hydration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

We reviewed the 32 best lip balms to hydrate chapped and dry lips

Ah, lip balms. The refreshing, thirst-quenching and hydrating addition to your puckers you didn’t know you needed until the colder months start to creep in. While SPF is great for your lips all year round, a nourishing lip balm can alleviate the uncomfortable cracked and chapped feeling. And, with some thicker formulas, you’ll soon fall in love.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

A New Derm-Backed Study Names This Ingredient as the Best for Hydrating and Strengthening Skin

If you’ve ever been to a dermatologist, your doctor may have conjured the image of a brick wall to describe your skin’s barrier. In this apt metaphor, the "bricks" are microscopic skin cells filled with keratin, natural moisturizers, cholesterol, and ceramides. This wall of cells plays a crucial role in protecting your body against environmental stressors, pathogens, and sun damage. But if you want your skin barrier to protect you, you have to protect it.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

93% of People Who Use This Serum Say Their Skin Looks Younger

We may not be able to control much in the environment of a global pandemic, but one (small) thing that we have some power over is what we put on our face. And, since now is the most opportune time to start incorporating long-game skin-care products, we're especially glad that one highly coveted serum is back in stock. Enter: the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($80).
SKIN CARE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

CeraVe brightens skin with nightly exfoliator

CeraVe is continuing its mission to help consumers achieve their best skin yet. The brand is taking nightly skin care routines to the next level with its new Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment. Formulated to help brighten skin, the chemical exfoliating serum is gentle on the skin, effective, boosts hydration...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Playa Can Barely Keep Its Hair Care in Stock—Including This Sea Salt Scrub Shampoo

One of the buzziest hair-care products of early 2021 was Playa Supernatural conditioner. The conditioner was so popular when it first came out, the brand could hardly keep it on shelves, and it eventually amassed a 2,000-person waitlist. When I finally got my hands on a bottle, I couldn't believe I'd been using other conditioners that weren't Supernatural. The intensely hydrating formula helped nourish my split ends and parched strands that had been damaged by years of bleach, dye, and heating tools—and even though my hair health has come a long way, I still keep Playa Supernatural on regular rotation.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy