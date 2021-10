The Houston Texans released their last injury report for Week 4 as they gear up to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium. On the heels of having to place linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock on the COVID-19 reserve, the Texans did get some good news. Safety Justin Reid (knee) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was listed without a designation for Sunday’s game, which in today’s post-probable NFL means he is ready to go against the Bills.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO