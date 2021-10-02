Mohamed Salah Wants to Stay at Liverpool but Discussions Are Not Going as Smoothly as He'd Like

Liverpool owe a lot to Mohamed Salah. Since he joined in 2017, the Egyptian has took the world by storm, winning two golden boots, a PFA Players' Player of the Year, a Champions League winners medal, a Premier League winner medal and much more.

Salah will also go down as one of the best Premier League players ever. Breaking numerous records since joining the league including becoming the highest goal scorer in a single 38-game season.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The Egyptians contract is set to run out in the summer of 2023. Liverpool have renewed a lot of players contracts who run out that year already, including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Mohamed Salah is the next player who gets a new deal at the club. He definitely deserves one.

If it was up to the fans, Salah would have a lifetime deal on whatever wage he wants but that's not the case.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And according to James Pearce at The Athletic, Salah thinks that the talks aren't going as smoothly as they could.

Pearce claims that 'it is Mo Salah’s preference to remain at Liverpool but he has seen how smoothly Manchester City dealt with Kevin De Bruyne’s contract negotiations and wonders why it has not been the same for him.'

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report also goes onto say that 'Salah feels as though he is yet to reach his prime but Liverpool have been reluctant to pay what he feels he is worth because it has the potential to set a new marker in the club’s wage structure.'

FSG and Michael Edwards NEED to sort out Salah's contract situation ASAP as if they let him leave there would be World War 3 within the club.

