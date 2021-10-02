CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah Wants to Stay at Liverpool but Discussions Are Not Going as Smoothly as He'd Like

By Charlie Webb
 8 days ago

Liverpool owe a lot to Mohamed Salah. Since he joined in 2017, the Egyptian has took the world by storm, winning two golden boots, a PFA Players' Player of the Year, a Champions League winners medal, a Premier League winner medal and much more.

Salah will also go down as one of the best Premier League players ever. Breaking numerous records since joining the league including becoming the highest goal scorer in a single 38-game season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148ClL_0cF9p3MD00
Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The Egyptians contract is set to run out in the summer of 2023. Liverpool have renewed a lot of players contracts who run out that year already, including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Mohamed Salah is the next player who gets a new deal at the club. He definitely deserves one.

If it was up to the fans, Salah would have a lifetime deal on whatever wage he wants but that's not the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJWGM_0cF9p3MD00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And according to James Pearce at The Athletic, Salah thinks that the talks aren't going as smoothly as they could.

Pearce claims that 'it is Mo Salah’s preference to remain at Liverpool but he has seen how smoothly Manchester City dealt with Kevin De Bruyne’s contract negotiations and wonders why it has not been the same for him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6jL2_0cF9p3MD00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report also goes onto say that 'Salah feels as though he is yet to reach his prime but Liverpool have been reluctant to pay what he feels he is worth because it has the potential to set a new marker in the club’s wage structure.'

FSG and Michael Edwards NEED to sort out Salah's contract situation ASAP as if they let him leave there would be World War 3 within the club.

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp claims he 'didn't see' the foul which could have got James Milner sent off and left Pep Guardiola outraged... as the Liverpool boss hails 'world class' Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he did not see the incident which could have led to James Milner being sent off against Manchester City. Milner, who was deputising at right back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, was already on a yellow card when the Liverpool defender made a clumsy challenge on Bernardo Silva in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'You know the most awful thing about that guy? He's SO likeable': Noel Gallagher heaps praise on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after wonder goal against his beloved Man City

Mohamed Salah's exploits against Manchester City at Anfield turned out to be that good that even the club's most famous fan is waxing lyrical about him. Salah made the football world stop and hold its breath on Sunday after gliding past a string of City players and leaving them for dead, before beating Ederson to cap off a sublime solo strike and put the Reds ahead.
CELEBRITIES
