Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Ibrahima Konaté, and Cristiano Ronaldo have been confirmed as FUT 22 Ones To Watch in FIFA 22. The Ones To Watch set of cards celebrates the biggest summer signings. These dynamic cards are particularly exciting as they may be upgraded throughout the FIFA 22 season, depending on their performance. Check out the latest FIFA 22 trailer to see these top players on the pitch, and their stats in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 releases on October 1, 2021. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia, featuring next-gen improvements. FIFA 22 will also release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with a Legacy Edition launching for Nintendo Switch.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO