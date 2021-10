Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO