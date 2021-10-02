58-year-old man reported missing in Fort Worth

Missing Person: Omar Cabrera Talavera, 58 Photo credit Fort Worth Police Department

On Saturday morning, Fort Worth Police reported 58-year-old Omar Cabrera Talavera missing.

Talavera is described as 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday October 1st wearing blue shorts.

He suffers from Alzheimer's and as such he may be "lost and in danger."

If you have any information regarding Talavera's whereabouts, please contact the police at (817)-392-4222.

