New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3: October 5 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes
New Amsterdam is an American television medical drama series by David Schulner. This series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which Eric Manheimer wrote. This series was produced by Eric Manheimer, Graham Norris, Mark A. Baker, and David Declerque under the production company Mount Moriah, Universal Television, and Pico Creek Productions.gizmostory.com
Comments / 0