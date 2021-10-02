CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2: October 7 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis show to everyone’s knowledge is based on the lives of firefighters and the struggles they have to go through, be it in the professional field and their personal lives. The show is processing at a very good pace making the fans feeling more excited as it is moving forward. The last episode, the first episode of the fifth season, received quite a good viewership due to the plot. Talking about the storyline of the first episode, we need to briefly tell you what all happened in this episode to make you feel the relationship between the two.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 5.04 - 100% or Nothing - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“100% or Nothing” – Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

In ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10, the worst finally happens as Scarecrow reaps the rewards of his plan succeeding. With Gotham City in an anarchic state, the Titans must step up and fix the city. However, when Scarecrow frames them in the public eye, the heroes find themselves pushed into a corner with the odds stacked against them. If you need a refresher about the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section below. For readers wondering how the Titans will fight their way out of this situation, here’s a look at what’s in store for Titans’ season 3 episode 11!
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 – October 10 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

As we all know, the 90 Day Fiance is already up with its last season, and now its third season is streaming online, so the speculations for the upcoming track have become a necessity. Each episode runs for about 100-120 minutes every week on the Sundays that we keep for relaxing. So Watching this cannot be much lesser than any other booster for a weekend.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaina Lee Ortiz
Person
Okieriete Onaodowan
Person
Carlos Miranda
Person
Ben Warren
Person
Barrett Doss
Person
Jay Hayden
Person
Dean Miller
Variety

‘Heels’ Showrunner Breaks Down Stunning Season Finale: ‘Jack Has to Own How He Treated Ace’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 1 finale of “Heels,” titled “Double Turn” The Starz pro wrestling drama “Heels” wrapped up its first season in spectacular fashion, with an ending worthy of a WrestleMania main event. But before we get to that… The episode picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Jack (Stephen Amell) standing over Charlie Gully (Mike O’Malley) in the Florida Wrestling Dystopia ring. Jack and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) lock eyes before Gully orders his goons to attack. Jack and Ace fight their way outside and make their escape. In the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Station 19#Phoenix Festival#Recap
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
praisedc.com

Prayers: Gospel Star Shawn McLemore Passes Away

Shawn McLemore, the Los Angeles-born gospel singer who delivered hit albums such as Wait On Him, Any Minute Now and starred in the film Colors with Robert Duval and Sean Penn, has passed away. McLemore grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from West Los Angeles University with a Bachelor of...
NFL
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy