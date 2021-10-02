Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2: October 7 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

This show to everyone’s knowledge is based on the lives of firefighters and the struggles they have to go through, be it in the professional field and their personal lives. The show is processing at a very good pace making the fans feeling more excited as it is moving forward. The last episode, the first episode of the fifth season, received quite a good viewership due to the plot. Talking about the storyline of the first episode, we need to briefly tell you what all happened in this episode to make you feel the relationship between the two.