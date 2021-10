You might have bid farewell to your favorite core FOUR of the On My Block with its final season 4 with blubbered eyes and a heavy heart, and guess what! We have all the good tidings that would settle down your heavy heart! Yes, you are getting it right! Because no matter we bid goodbye to the On My Block, we are going to say Howdy to the new core four very soon on digital screens as Netflix just revealed a SPIN-OFF series of the On My Block named Freeridge just lately on September 27, 2021, so guys you have all the fair reasons to get yourself grooving!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO