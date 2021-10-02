CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsiders Episode 2 on Dave: October 6 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest comedy challenge show, Outsiders, is a fresh take on the conventional kind of laughter serials. The show will showcase many comedians surviving in the outside world full of uncertainties and coping with new challenges every day with humor added to it to make David Mitchel believe that they actually do possess the skills to survive in the wild. If they manage to prove it, then they will be offered a badge that is highly coveted.

