CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 2: October 8 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.W.A.T is an American tell series falling under the genre of action-drama inspired from 1975 telly series named S.W.A.T fabricated by Robert Hamner and Rick Husky. The new series, which aired on November 2, 2021, is fabricated by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan with producers Nicolas Bradley and Shemar Moore with the aid of production companies, namely MiddKid Productions, Kansas Art Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, Shifting Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Friday Nights May Have Been The Smart Move After All

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T had its Season 5 premiere on the first night of October and the episode followed Hondo in Mexico after his S.W.A.T. demotion. While things were looking different on the series, outside the series there were some changes too. The CBS cop procedural is officially part of the Friday night lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season. While that can be a tough night for TV due to the fact not many people watch live on Fridays, it seems like S.W.A.T. is holding its own.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS after events of season 19 premiere?

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS following the events of the season 19 premiere? Is Gibbs about to be gone from the show for good? Rest assured that we heard all of these questions throughout the bulk of the summer. Through most of that time, CBS, the show’s producers, and even the cast have done their best to keep a tight lid on things. They don’t want any coverage to get out on the subject in fear of plans being revealed.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Episode 2) “Madrugada” trailer, release date

Still in Mexico, Hondo teams up with a local cop for a dangerous rescue mission, only to find himself with a target on his back. Also, back in Los Angeles, Hicks considers disbanding the team for good. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. This episode was directed by Billy Gierhart and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Amazon Releases New ‘The Wheel of Time’ Clip, Adds Three to Season 2 Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television released a new clip from “The Wheel of Time” and announced Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in an epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, embarks on an adventure with five men and women — with one prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Johnson
Person
Shawn Ryan
Person
Jay Harrington
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Timothy V. Murphy
gizmostory.com

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 22: October 1 Release and What You Should Know Before Watching It?

Dynasty is a 2017 television series based in America and is inspired by a television series called Dynasty that aired in the1980s. Dynasty revolves around the lives of family members of two very influential and wealthy American families, The Carrington’s, and the complexities in their professional and personal lives. The series has been running for four seasons and season 4 is currently on air, with episode 22 releasing on October 1, 2021.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Titans Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

In ‘Titans’ season 3 episode 10, the worst finally happens as Scarecrow reaps the rewards of his plan succeeding. With Gotham City in an anarchic state, the Titans must step up and fix the city. However, when Scarecrow frames them in the public eye, the heroes find themselves pushed into a corner with the odds stacked against them. If you need a refresher about the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section below. For readers wondering how the Titans will fight their way out of this situation, here’s a look at what’s in store for Titans’ season 3 episode 11!
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 5 Episode 3 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast List

David DeSantos makes his debut as Team Leader Rodrigo Sanchez in CBS’s S.W.A.T. season five episode three, “27 David.” Directed by Alex Graves from a script by Nathan Jackson, season five episode three will air on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. The season five cast is led by...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#S W A T#American#Middkid Productions#Kansas Art Productions#Cbs Studios#Cbs Media Ventures#African#Paramount#Charro
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is This the Saddest Episode of the Entire Series?

The “NCIS” franchise covers a hoast of action-packed exciting chases, arrests, and face-offs. Although, the action is not the only highlight feature of its shows. In the almost two decades since the “NCIS” flagship premiered, it and spin-offs have seen numerous traumatic and emotional plotlines and departures. However, fans have argued one particular episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” ranks as the saddest episode of the entire series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
Variety

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’ Get Full-Season Orders by CBS

“NCIS: Hawai’i” and “FBI: International,” CBS’ hottest new freshman dramas have, been given full-season orders for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. “These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement announcing the renewals. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.” Per Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, “NCIS: Hawai’i” won its 10 p.m. Monday time slot in viewers,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Michael Weatherly-Led Show Writes Out Original Cast Member

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly returned to the small screen last week when his hit CBS series Bull began its sixth season on Thursday, October 6. Of course, the members of the hit Michael Weatherly-led series were happy to return to their on-screen offices with the outspoken trial expert. However, there was one character that was noticeably absent as the show’s sixth season premiered last week.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 – October 10 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

As we all know, the 90 Day Fiance is already up with its last season, and now its third season is streaming online, so the speculations for the upcoming track have become a necessity. Each episode runs for about 100-120 minutes every week on the Sundays that we keep for relaxing. So Watching this cannot be much lesser than any other booster for a weekend.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1: Septembe 30 Release and How Many Episodes Will Be There?

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama TV series that is broadcasted on ABC( American Broadcasting Company), the show has seventeen seasons, and the eighteenth season will be releasing on September 30, 2021. The show depicts the lives of surgical interns and residents who become well-experienced doctors and are trying to balance their professional as well as personal lives. This show was created by Shonda Rhimes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy