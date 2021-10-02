CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas’ Opportunity Park renamed in honor of a local legend in the Black community

By Sriya Reddy
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dallas’ Opportunity Park is being renamed by the City of Dallas to honor former Dallas City Council member Leo V. Chaney Jr., on Saturday morning. Chaney served as a council member from 1999 to 2007. During his tenure, Chaney created the Martin Luther King Jr Community Court and the Wheatley Place Historic District. Chaney also Co-sponsored the Ferguson Road Initiative and memorialized South Dallas history through a public art project named the Walk of Fame. He died in 2013.

