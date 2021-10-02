CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian State vs Georgia State football live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

By Tim Brown
 8 days ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) coming off a thrilling win last week and hope that momentum will help them continue their climb up the rankings when they face off against a struggling Georgia State Panthers team (1-3) that will be looking for its first win of the year when these squads meet in Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET at Turner Field with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

