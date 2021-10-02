Pawesome Anime Cats Series: Episode 1 Meowth From Pokemon

Every three months, the anime season comes and goes, and now that we're in October, the Summer 2021 season has officially come to a close. There are always more anime being made than can reasonably be watched by anyone, and many of them turn out to be unworthy of your time. There are always gems, though, so if you didn't keep up with everything or like to wait and see how things pan out before binging the shows that turned out to be great, we've got you covered with three Summer 2021 anime you definitely shouldn't miss.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO