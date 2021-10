That was awful. Tottenham Hotspur went to the Emirates for the first North London Derby of the season and played the worst football they’ve played all season. Spurs were down 3-0 by halftime, and although they clawed a goal back thanks to Son Heung-Min it wasn’t nearly enough. Arsenal kicked their butts up one side of the pitch and down the other and rolled to a 3-1 win that was even more comfortable than the scoreline indicates.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO