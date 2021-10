The Buffalo Bills are handling the Houston Texans with ease in the first half today, opening up a 16-0 lead on a rainy afternoon in Orchard Park. Facing a rookie quarterback in Davis Mills, the Bills defense has taken off their training weights, and completely crushed Houston’s offense. Mills is 1-of-7 for three yards and two interceptions, and he’s taken three sacks, while the Texans have rushed 11 times for 27 yards. The only time Houston came close to scoring, after an interception set them up in the red zone, Jerry Hughes tipped a pass on 4th-and-2 to kill the drive and end the danger.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO