*All numbers and stats courtesy of ESPN.com and NBA.com. Thank you!*. The NBA season starts in just a few weeks! So while you’re enjoying MLB playoffs and autumn football weekends let’s not forget that we have a brand new rookie class of NBAers arriving this season. Remember, this was a top-heavy draft, but perhaps a deep one in terms of (eventually) solid vets with maybe a few All-Stars. There are only a few teams in the tank this season, so not as many teams will have the inclination to allow their rookies to make mistakes and hurt the team’s record. That means fewer minutes and fewer shots, which is suboptimal for fantasy value.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO