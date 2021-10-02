CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis says his whole focus this summer was getting his body ‘back to where it’s supposed to be’

By Nicole Ganglani
Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one consistent criticism that has been attached to Anthony Davis’ name throughout his career, it’s his durability and availability. Last season further emphasized this, as Davis spent majority of the team’s title defense season on the sidelines nursing not one, not two but several ligament issues. That is why this year, all eyes will be on the big man to see how well he responds to what has become the biggest nemesis of his career — injuries.

