Owensboro Catholic ‘Aces’ District Test Against Todd County Central (w/PHOTOS)
You have to wonder what might have transpired had the Todd County Central Rebels been able to pick up just two yards late in the first quarter. With a chance to tie the game, the Rebels were stopped on fourth at goal at the Owensboro Catholic two-yard line, and then the bottom fell out for Todd County Central as the Aces hit with a big play and then rolled on to a 36-0 district win Friday night in Elkton.www.yoursportsedge.com
