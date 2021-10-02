CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Catholic ‘Aces’ District Test Against Todd County Central (w/PHOTOS)

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
Cover picture for the articleYou have to wonder what might have transpired had the Todd County Central Rebels been able to pick up just two yards late in the first quarter. With a chance to tie the game, the Rebels were stopped on fourth at goal at the Owensboro Catholic two-yard line, and then the bottom fell out for Todd County Central as the Aces hit with a big play and then rolled on to a 36-0 district win Friday night in Elkton.

Community Policy