Theater & Dance

These 13 shows are returning to Broadway in October

By Matt Levy
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off the 2021 Tony Awards, there’s buzz on Broadway, and it’s a fun time to head into New York to catch a show now that theater is back. The only problem is trying to decide just which show to see. Many Broadway productions already have returned from the long,...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Deadline

‘Slave Play’ Sets Broadway Return Despite Tony Award Shut-Out

Slave Play, the incendiary Jeremy O. Harris play that went rejected by Tony Award voters Sunday night two years after dazzling critics and helping start theater’s conversation about race, will return to Broadway for a limited engagement this fall. Harris made the surprise announcement at a post-Tony party for his play last night. Slave Play was nominated for 12 Tonys – the most nominations ever for a single play – but won zero, losing the Best Play award to The Inheritance. All five of Slave Play’s acting nominees lost to cast members of other shows. Perhaps expecting a better Tony showing, Harris and...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

'Hairspray' Cast Reunites to Celebrate Broadway's Return at 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway is back, and this year's Tony Awards are celebrating with a musical extravaganza and fun cast reunion. This year's show kicked off with the stars of the beloved musical Hairspray coming together to celebrate the return of theater in New York!. Marissa Jaret Winokur, who starred as Tracy Turnblad...
MOVIES
marketplace.org

One show at a time, Broadway theater is coming back

After being postponed for nearly a year and a half, the 74th Tony Awards took place last night. Broadway is making its way back – its first show opened in August – and many of its biggest hits have been turning the lights back on. When the hit musical “Hamilton”...
THEATER & DANCE
Gothamist.com

BYRNE IS BACK! David Byrne's American Utopia Returns To Rock Broadway

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne’s AMERICAN UTOPIA is burning down a brand new house on Broadway! Talking Heads superstar David Byrne has brought his acclaimed rock spectacle AMERICAN UTOPIA to the St. James Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see him perform alongside an incredible company of musicians, live on stage, in this “artistically stunning tour de force."
Vulture

One Day After Broadway Return, Aladdin Shuts Down Due to COVID

Don’t let the CBS special fool you. Broadway’s back — but only with big, big provisos. Disney Theatrical Productions has halted performances of Aladdin on Broadway after unnamed cast/crew tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made through the show’s Twitter, with a statement that concluded, “We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover.” At least one upcoming show will be canceled due to this breakthrough case. It is only recently that Broadway shows have been open to full capacity. Masks and proof of vaccination are still required. Per the New York Post, at least 30 shows will be reopening this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
broadwaynews.com

‘Girl From the North Country’ announces complete cast for Broadway return

The producers of “Girl From the North Country” have announced the full cast for its return to Broadway. Returning to the cast are Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams and Mare Winningham. As previously announced, Colin Bates will join the cast as Gene Laine, the role previously played by Colton Ryan.
ENTERTAINMENT
13abc.com

Single ticket sales upcoming for Stranahan Broadway shows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Single tickets for the upcoming Broadway is Back in Toledo Series will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Single tickets start at $40 and will be available at BroadwayInToledo.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
TOLEDO, OH
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Enter ‘This Is Broadway’s Ultimate Ticket Giveaway’ now through October 15

To celebrate the return of Broadway, The Broadway League (the national trade association for the theater industry), in partnership with Audience Rewards (Broadway’s first and only official rewards and loyalty program), has announced that This is Broadway’s Ultimate Ticket Giveaway is open now through 11:59 pm, Friday, October 15, 2021. Theater lovers can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win four tickets to all 38 shows on Broadway, from returning hits like Hamilton and Wicked to such highly anticipated new productions as MJ: The Musical and Plaza Suite.
ENTERTAINMENT
t2conline.com

Pass Over: Frontmezzjunkies’ Dynamic and Exciting Return to Broadway

On a lovely Tuesday night in late September, I finally stepped inside a Broadway theatre for the first time in over eighteen months. It was quite the experience. I had found myself, I guess one could say, stranded in Ontario, Canada, far from the lockdown on Broadway, yet dreaming about the time when I could re-enter this theatrical land that I love. I had visions of what it might look like; feel like, but I must say that I was not prepared for the momentous feeling that would wash over me as I flashed my Ontario vaccination card and I.D. at the door, and walked into the August Wilson Theatre on 52nd Street to see Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s spectacularly intense and funny play, Pass Over. The entry, much like the play, felt heavy and a bit disconcerting, I must admit. I wasn’t used to the awkward weirdness of the current theatre experience, nor the proximity of others, but I breathed through it. I thought I’d be crying with joy, and in a way I was, somewhere inside, but the overwhelming feeling of being surrounded by SO MANY people was still a bit foreign to me, and the complexity and intricacy of the play filled me with a strange and intoxicating blend of connection and disturbance. Which, I must add, is the highest praise possible.
THEATER & DANCE
PBS NewsHour

Broadway’s Tina Turner musical returns as theaters reopen

Melanie Saltzman reports, shoots and produces stories for PBS NewsHour Weekend on a wide range of issues including public health, the environment and international affairs. In 2017 she produced two stories for NewsHour’s “America Addicted” series on the opioid epidemic, traveled to the Marshall Islands to report on climate change, and went to Kenya and Tanzania to focus on solutions-based reporting. Melanie holds a BA from New York University and an MA in Journalism from Northwestern University, where she was a McCormick National Security Fellow. In 2010, she was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in Berlin, Germany.
BROADWAY, VA
Variety

Uzo Aduba on Returning to Broadway in New Play ‘Clyde’s’: ‘This Is My Lifeblood’

It’s just a few days before Uzo Aduba begins rehearsals of “Clyde’s,” a new Broadway production from writer Lynn Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey. In the play, Aduba stars as Clyde, the owner of a truck-stop sandwich shop staffed by formerly incarcerated people. “Clyde’s,” with a cast that also includes Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, Kara Young and Edmund Donovan, is set to open at the Second Stage’s Hayes Theater on Nov. 23. Previews begin in less than a month, which seems like a lifetime when planning live entertainment during a pandemic. “When you’re on Broadway, the question that is always overhead...
MOVIES
Vibe

Black Thought To Star In Off-Broadway Musical ‘Black No More’

Black Thought is taking his talents to the theater stage. The lead rapper of Hip-Hop group The Roots will make his Off-Broadway debut in the upcoming musical Black No More. According to the New York Times, the musician, legal name Tariq Trotter, will also be writing the music and lyrics for the play. “The music transcends genre,” the rapper shared with the Times. “But most of it feels like Black music. I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.” He added, “I felt like we were able...
MOVIES
Easton, PA
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

