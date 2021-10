The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up two more non-region wins at home on Thursday, defeating Unity Christian School of Rome (25-7, 25-15) and Pepperell (25-13, 25-17). Jaden Tucker had 15 kills on the night. Markella Johnson had 10 kills, two aces and one block. Alex Wysong finished with six kills, four digs, three aces and one block, and Daisy Felipe had 13 digs to go with three kills, two assists and one ace.

ROME, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO