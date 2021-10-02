5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 400th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. YouTube Music finally made its way to Wear OS 2.0 this week. It had previously made it to Wear OS 3.0, but heavy backlash told Google that there was more work to do. It won’t roll out to every watch on the onset. To start, only the Fossil Gen 6, Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and LTE, and Mobvoi TicWatch E3 get it first. The app seems like it works well enough. You can view some music stations and offline music tracks. Hit the first link to learn more.