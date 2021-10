Trigg County’s Isaac Peca is a ‘jack of all trades’ both on the baseball diamond and outside of sports. He’s one of the few Wildcat baseball players to play all nine positions in a single season. At the plate, he batted .267 with 13 runs knocked in. On the mound, he struck out 57 batters in 40 innings with a 3.15 ERA.

