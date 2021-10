HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting at the corner of Wisconsin Ave SW and Third Street SW in Huron, the former Hickory Motor Inn is now under new ownership. The hotel was built in 1946, and last served as a hotel in 1992. The building has also housed office space and currently has its first floor leased to businesses to use. But with much of the building in need of repair, new owner Connor Langbehn said a renovation is on the docket.

HURON, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO