Eric Clapton has reportedly donated £1000 to anti-lockdown band, Jam for Freedom, so that they can tour the UK.According to Rolling Stone, Clapton also let the group borrow his own van after theirs broke.Band member, Caleb McLaughlin, told the publication that Clapton donated via a GoFundMe page and later received a text message from the Cream guitarist: “It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric – great work you’re doing.’”McLaughlin, who is behind such lyrics as “stick your poisonous vaccine up your a**e”, said he believed the donation from Clapton was fake until he received the...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 HOUR AGO