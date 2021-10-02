Can Ke’Bryan Hayes Dethrone Nolan Arenado For The Gold Glove?

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a double Tuesday against the Brewers. Arenado drove in his first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and then took Hoby Milner yard in the seventh frame. He now has 34 home runs on the season, eight of which have come during September. While Arenado's offensive performance has slipped in his first season away from Coors Field, he now has six consecutive seasons of at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI -- excluding the shortened 2020 campaign.

