Can Ke’Bryan Hayes Dethrone Nolan Arenado For The Gold Glove?

By Noah Wright
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNolan Arenado has sat atop the throne as the third base gold glove winner since the 2013 season, but can Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes dethrone him?. Coming up through the minor leagues, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was mostly known for his glove and defensive ability. While he’s made strides to improve his offense over the past two years, it’s still his ability to field at the hot corner that stands out. But to win the Gold Glove, he’ll have to overcome a massive hurdle: Nolan Arenado and his 8 straight Gold Gloves.

