WASHINGTON (SBG) - New immigration enforcement guidelines are set to take effect at the end of November after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urged ICE officers to focus on “facts and circumstances.” The guidelines focus on removing immigrants who are a national security threat, prohibiting the detention of immigrants due to ‘unscrupulous employers,’ and discouraging deportations of farmworkers and the elderly. Within the new guidelines, entering the U.S. illegally is no longer an arrestable offense.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO