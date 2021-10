The ACC took another hit Saturday when Cincinnati won at Notre Dame. The Bearcats own a second Power Five win-against Indiana-and face nothing but American Athletic Conference competition through the remainder of the regular season. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the latest AP Poll; so unless somebody like SMU or ECU can upset the Bearcats in late November, this “Great Hope from the Group of Five” will be competing with the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and perhaps the PAC-12 for one of the four coveted spots in the College Football Playoff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO