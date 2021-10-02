CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

State police charge man with attempted homicide

WBRE
WBRE
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Os2dF_0cF9WiRY00

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man is charged with attempted homicide, after police discovered he planned to murder his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Clayton Leroy Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, was arrested on September 22nd after State police discovered his plans to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Officials revealed Knorr’s ex-girlfriend was set to testify against him in court on the 23rd in another ongoing matter. Police also state Knorr planned to arrange her murder to look like a drug overdose.

Knorr is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail. His hearing is scheduled for October 10th.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Police: Coaldale stand-off suspect dead, residents react to police activity

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An hours-long standoff ends in a Coaldale neighborhood where the suspect of an Allentown homicide, who then led police on a chase, is dead. State police have confirmed Richard Sweet is dead. In a chilling video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear the voice of law enforcement trying to negotiate […]
COALDALE, PA
WBRE

Allentown homicide suspect leads pursuit into Schuylkill County, police say

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at home on Fisher Avenue in Coaldale, after Allentown police say the suspect was involved in a homicide in the Lehigh Valley. Police say members of the department responded to Oswego Street in Allentown just before 10:00 a.m. after a 911 call reporting that […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Scranton Police seek help to identify suspects in vaping theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft of vaping products. Police say, the suspects in the photos are wanted in relation to a theft that took place, Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m., at the Gulf Gas […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Hanover, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plymouth, PA
Plymouth, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
WBRE

Surveillance video helps Williamsport police identify shooting suspect

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested one man who they believe is a suspect in a Williamsport shooting on Thursday. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Edwin Street around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday morning for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival at the scene, police were unable to find any […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Murder#Wyou#State
WBRE

Two FL men arrested for suspected involvement in PA burglaries

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men from Florida have been arrested in suspected connection to at least seven burglaries throughout Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro says 53-year-old Steven Nichols and 34-year-old Archie Marino committed a string of distraction-style robberies in multiple counties, throughout the state, including Lackawanna. In each...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week. The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Scrapyard fire shuts down Keyser Avenue in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scrapyard fire in Scranton has shut down Keyser Avenue in the Southbound lane. The call came in at around 10:30 a.m. as crews in Lackawanna County worked to extinguish the fire at Hoskos’ Auto and Scrap, located in the 400 block of North Keyser Avenue. Crews used an excavator […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Pittston man sentenced to prison for failing to pay taxes

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WRBE/WYOU) — A local business owner was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for failing to pay his taxes. According to a press release, John T. Stuchkus, 59, of Pittston was sentenced to one year and 6 months in prison for failing to pay federal income and payroll taxes. Acting […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, October 8th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are heading to prison for the murder of a pizza delivery person in Monroe County. Plus, a man is behind bars on arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his former home. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

431
Followers
307
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy