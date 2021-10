A kilometre of one of the UK’s most congested roads was on Sunday taking on a new, unwanted role: the queue for a BP garage still managing to sell petrol. Julian Dunbar estimated he had waited an hour and a half on the inside lane of the A406 North Circular in South Chingford, east London, to finally be able to fill up. “The petrol light is on, I’m almost empty,” he said. “It’s frustrating because not everyone here needs to fill up. We’re here because we need to for the week, not because we are panic-buying.”

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO