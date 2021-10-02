Little Falls to redistrict council ward boundaries

Little Falls’ City Council wards will be changing before the 2022 election. Due in large part to the annexation of the Belle Prairie area in the time since the 2010 census, the population of ward two — the northeast part of Little Falls — is now considerably higher than the other two wards; the west and southeast portions of town. According to 2020 census data, there are 2,683 people in ward one (southeast), 3,861 in ward two and 2,596 in ward three.