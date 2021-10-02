CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rumors Of A New Adele Album Continue To Ignite As '30' Billboards Pop Up

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TMTB_0cF9UpRp00
Photo: Getty Images

Fans have been patiently waiting for Adele to release her next album since she released her album 25 in 2015. But the singer has been coy about when (and if) 30 would arrive, teasing in 2019 that " 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you." (Listen, Adele, don't threaten us with a good time).

But over recent weeks, rumors that 30 's release is on the horizon have begun to ignite. On Tuesday, September 28, one radio host tweeted then deleted a post that said "New Adele. This week." Then, Taylor Swift moved the release date of her album Red: Taylor's Version , with fans speculating the change was made in order not to coincide with an Adele release. And now, billboards that are simply written with "30" are beginning to pop up around Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Paris, and more.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Adele's next album could be expected before Christmas, and that the singer will perform in Las Vegas prior to the record's release. However, the singer and her team have not yet officially confirmed that 30 is underway.

"Adele's new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year," a source had told The Sunday Mirror . "It's been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sites set on a performance in Vegas."

As the billboards continue to spur speculation, fans are hoping for an official confirmation soon. And if it does wind up incorporating some drum n bass, fans can get a taste for it with High Contrast 's remix of her single "Hometown Glory," which can be streamed via iHeartRadio here .

While Adele's fans have been going wild about the possibility that 30 will be able to be streamed before the end of the year, the 33-year-old superstar has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Rich Paul . The couple were first rumored to be dating after they sat together courtside at Game 5 of the NBA finals. But Adele did not confirm her romance with Lebron James' agent until this month, when she shared pictures of the two attending Anthony Davis and Marlen P 's wedding in Los Angeles together.

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Adele Marrying New Boyfriend After Only A Few Months Of Dating?

Is Adele ready to marry her boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid claims the new couple is secretly engaged. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor. A recent edition of Life & Style reports Adele is rushing to the altar with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Adele and Paul made waves back in August when they were spotted dining with Lebron James, Richard Westbrook, and their respective wives. And, according to the tabloid, Adele was sporting a diamond ring on that special finger.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adele Reportedly Planning Christmas Comeback With New Album

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With major networks revealing their Christmas programming lineup, holiday lovers are ready to deck the halls. Lifetime's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" begins on Nov. 12, with new holiday films premiering every day beginning two weeks later. Kelly Clarkson just released a holiday breakup anthem. And now, there are rumors that Adele is releasing an album just in time for Christmas. It's not necessarily Christmas-themed. But, it'll make a great stocking stuffer.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Fans are really hopeful that Adele has her new album coming this week

Insert your ‘Rumor has it’ joke here because the internet is awash with hope that Adele has her long-awaited new album arriving this week. As per Billboard, on Tuesday, September 28th, radio host Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown (yeah, me neither) wrote on Twitter, “New Adele. This week.” They deleted the tweet hastily but fans were too quick for the host.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adele Fans Think Comeback Imminent, Mysterious '30' Billboards Pop-up Around the World

Fans of Adele have been waiting for six years for a new album, and many are starting to believe that new music is coming sooner rather than later. The upcoming album, rumored to be titled 30 in the way Adele's previous three have been named after the age she was when she made them, doesn't have a concrete release date, but some mysterious billboards have started to sprout up around the world that could be advertising.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Adele
KIMT

Adele fans think the artist may have a new album on the way

Adele fans think the singer has a new album coming. And they may be right. Social media users this week began noticing signs and billboards with the number "30" in different parts of the world and believe that's a nod to a comeback, nearly six years since the artist's last album, "25."
CELEBRITIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Adele's team in talks for TV special to promote new album?

Adele's team is rumoured to be in talks about a potential TV special to promote her hotly-awaited new album. There is still no official release date for the eagerly-anticipated record - which is rumoured to be drop in the coming months - however, the megastar's team is said to be exploring the idea of another TV show after the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker's televised concerts on the BBC in the UK and NBC in the US for her 2015 LP '25'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignite#Billboards#Christmas#Adele Daily#Adeledailynet#The Sunday Mirror#Ins
Audacy

Adele’s new profile picture matches all those ‘30’ billboards and now we're itching for new music

“Rumor has it…..” Adele is coming back with a whole new album. Last week, billboards with the number “30” on them began popping up around the world. The singer, who is known for naming her albums after her age, quickly had fans speculating once the navy blue billboards starting appearing. The now 33-year-old has previous albums named after the age that she began working on them, such as 2008’s 19, 21 in 2011, and 2015’s 25.
MUSIC
at40.com

Adele May Have A TV Special Following Rumored Album Release

"Rumor Has It" that an Adele album special may hit streaming services before the end of the year. The news follows behind not-so-quiet whispers that the singer may be releasing her fourth studio album, 30, just about any day now. With billboards popping up around the country and Adele changing her social media accounts and tweeting back "Hiya babes" to Twitter's cheeky "hello literally everyone" post after the platform remained one of the last ones standing in Monday (October 4)'s, near-complete social media blackout, a new album appears likely to come to fruition. Additionally, the singer posted on Instagram on Tuesday (October 5) a clip teasing new music.
MUSIC
jack1065.com

Amid rumors of new music, Adele tweets for the first time since January

After going nearly a full year without composing a single tweet, Adele made her grand return to Twitter on the same day social media websites Facebook and Instagram went offline. The “Hello” singer, whose last tweet on January 10 was a red heart emoji in response to the Chorley Football...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Adele Previews New Single 'Easy on Me' Ahead of Rumored '30' Release

The 33-year-old singer is poised to make her big return to the music scene, sharing the trailer for her first single in more than five years. The track, titled "Easy on Me," is set for release on Oct. 15, and the teaser features the opening piano chords over a black and white video of Adele driving an old truck, packed with furniture and sheet music, down an empty back road.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Tampa

Adele’s New Happiness And Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Adele accepts the Grammy Award for Song of the Year during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, live on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) (CNN) — Adele is opening up about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thatgrapejuice.net

Report: Adele To Follow New Album Release with Las Vegas Residency

Is global superstar Adele hello to an extended stay on the Las Vegas Strip? Industry insiders sure think so!. As excitement for the GRAMMY winner’s next era reaches a feverish pitch thanks to the tease of her new single ‘Easy on Me’ (as we reported here), speculation grows she’s about to ease on down the road to Sin City for a residency set for a 2022 kick off. Sources say the concert series will be hosted at Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The FADER

Tyler, The Creator and Skepta are on the new Adele album

All signs — all billboards, in fact — are pointing to the fact that Adele’s new album 30, the long-awaited follow-up to her blockbuster 2015 record 25, will be released some time before the end of the year. We’ve already heard a teaser for the new single “Easy On Me”, which is set to drop soon, and now Adele has revealed a lot more about the record in two concurrent cover stories for American and British Vogue.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele opens up about collaborations on upcoming new album

Adele has opened up about the collaborations fans can expect to hear on her next album.Earlier this week (5 October), Adele released a teaser for her first song in six years. The trailer reveals that “Easy on Me” is scheduled for release on 15 October.Speaking to Vogue, her first interview in five years, Adele revealed that she had worked with Swedish pop hitmaker Max Martin, London-based producer Inflo and Swedish composer and Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson.None of the tracks feature Adele singing with another performer. Speaking about this in an age of artist collaboration, she told the publication:...
MUSIC
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Adele teases new song and album

Hawaii Pacific Health and McDonald's of Hawaii are partnering for pop-up vaccination clinics. We are learning more about what caused the massive outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Tech Expert Ryan Ozawa explains. Howard's Business Report. Business Report: Don't blame Mitch McConnell. Updated: 2 hours ago. Howard explains why you...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

83K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy