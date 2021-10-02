Rumors Of A New Adele Album Continue To Ignite As '30' Billboards Pop Up

Photo: Getty Images

Fans have been patiently waiting for Adele to release her next album since she released her album 25 in 2015. But the singer has been coy about when (and if) 30 would arrive, teasing in 2019 that " 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you." (Listen, Adele, don't threaten us with a good time).

But over recent weeks, rumors that 30 's release is on the horizon have begun to ignite. On Tuesday, September 28, one radio host tweeted then deleted a post that said "New Adele. This week." Then, Taylor Swift moved the release date of her album Red: Taylor's Version , with fans speculating the change was made in order not to coincide with an Adele release. And now, billboards that are simply written with "30" are beginning to pop up around Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Paris, and more.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Adele's next album could be expected before Christmas, and that the singer will perform in Las Vegas prior to the record's release. However, the singer and her team have not yet officially confirmed that 30 is underway.

"Adele's new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year," a source had told The Sunday Mirror . "It's been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sites set on a performance in Vegas."

As the billboards continue to spur speculation, fans are hoping for an official confirmation soon. And if it does wind up incorporating some drum n bass, fans can get a taste for it with High Contrast 's remix of her single "Hometown Glory," which can be streamed via iHeartRadio here .

While Adele's fans have been going wild about the possibility that 30 will be able to be streamed before the end of the year, the 33-year-old superstar has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Rich Paul . The couple were first rumored to be dating after they sat together courtside at Game 5 of the NBA finals. But Adele did not confirm her romance with Lebron James' agent until this month, when she shared pictures of the two attending Anthony Davis and Marlen P 's wedding in Los Angeles together.