Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 “The Boy From 6B” takes viewers inside the world of the one character who sees everything: Teddy Dimas’s (Nathan Lane) deaf son Theo (James Caverly). Using an inventive muffled sound mix and a series of haunting flashbacks, we learn not only what happened to Zoe Cassidy (Olivia Reis), but how the seemingly enchanting world of the Arconia can feel like a prison. It’s certainly a departure for the Steve Martin/Martin Short/Selena Gomez Hulu show, but it’s one that ups the ante on the show’s murder mystery. We might not know who killed Tim Kono, but we know that the Dimas family is up to no good…except maybe poor, trapped Theo?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO