The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General announces receipt of Madison County payment for violation of Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday, October 1, that Madison County has paid the $25,000 owed to the State for the removal of a historic monument in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. This finally resolves the Attorney General’s lawsuit against the County, filed in November of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4FcI_0cF9T83O00 The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial streets, and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years. The Act specifically charges the Attorney General with the duty of enforcement, much as he is authorized to prosecute all civil actions necessary to protect the rights and interests of the State.

On October 23, 2020, upon authorization of the Madison County Commission, the historic monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers was removed from the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse.  The monument, originally erected in 1905 and accidentally destroyed in 1966, was replaced with a replica in 1968.

On October 27, 2020, Madison County was notified of the Attorney General’s determination that the monument’s relocation violated state law.  Rather than acknowledging a clear violation of the law and paying the associated penalty, the County hired a private law firm to litigate a case in which there was no genuine legal dispute.  On September 30, 2021, the State received Madison County’s $25,000 penalty payment for violating the Act.

The Alabama Supreme Court has held that any violation of the Act is punishable by a one-time fine of $25,000 per violation.

The State lawsuit can be read here .

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

