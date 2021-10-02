CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

18-year-old girl throws Lye powder and water on father causing burns, leaves unconscious body in home

 8 days ago
According to Michigan State Police, an 18-year-old girl chemically burned her father with Lye powder and water Saturday, leaving him unconscious in his home.

According to police, the victim arrived at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc covered with chemical burns on his head, torso, and extremities.

During investigations, police determined that the victim's 18-year-old daughter threw the Lye powder and water that catalyzed the reaction that burned her father.

Police say she left his unconscious body alone at the residence. He was later discovered by a neighbor.

The suspect has since been arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The location of the home will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

MelBee
8d ago

Wow. Sad situation. I wonder what her father wouldn’t let her do?!? 🙄 Or, maybe her father abused her and she got revenge. You just never know.

robin smiley
7d ago

No one knows what goes on behind closed doors. It is not our place to make judgements. At this point prayers are needed for the father and daughter. Our hearts need to send prayers.

stev0
6d ago

should say 18 year old woman. we are not talking about a child going to juvenile court this is an adult and will be going to real court and the big prison with the rest of the adults if found guilty. stop manipulating the facts

