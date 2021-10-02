CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CA

Power Outage Impacting Hundreds In Columbia Area

By Tracey Petersen
 8 days ago

Columbia, CA — Over 300 PG&E customers awoke to no power this morning. Their lights went out around 6:45 a.m. in the Columbia area. The utility reports 337 customers are without electricity stretching along Parrotts Ferry Road to Springfield Road. The outage is not affecting downtown Columbia but areas west of the community and airport. Crews are investigating a cause at the outage location. The estimated repair time is 10:30 a.m.

