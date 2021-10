Despite being shrouded in the shadow of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s film industry has continued to thrive in 2021. This is thanks to precautions being taken on a local level, enabling a diverse array of new works to blossom. The industry’s continued productivity is evident in the number of Taiwanese films that are screening at this year’s now-underway Busan International Film Festival. Nine Taiwanese projects are part of the South Korea-based festival’s official sections, displaying an abundance of creative energy and signaling the opening of an exciting new chapter in Taiwanese cinema. The festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema section features...

