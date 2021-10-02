CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six teams still targeting Ben Simmons

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KwU3_0cF9RSAB00

A league source said the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are still inquiring about Simmons’ availability. But for now Simmons remains with Philly — and is being punished for missing time. The Sixers withheld $8.25 million of his salary Friday and placed the payment in an escrow account, sources confirmed. His contract is structured for him to receive 50% of this season’s $33 million salary by Oct. 1.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons vs. the #Sixers: An inside look at a messy #NBA divorce inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #PhilaUnite2:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column on how Ben Simmons’ impasse with the #76ers will be resolved (for subscribers), plus columns on Tobias Harris’ extra motivation, the #Phillies stumbling again in September and more: bit.ly/3vUkJbp pic.twitter.com/6gj6pjq4UQ12:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgn7J_0cF9RSAB00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors and Spurs among 6 NBA teams interested in Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/raptors-and…11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons vs. the #Sixers: An inside look at a messy NBA divorce inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons vs. the #Sixers: An inside look at a messy #NBA divorce inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: A look at how the Ben Simmons situation could end, along with the likelihood of each scenario (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kVZFiD #NBA #76ers pic.twitter.com/iueD2CMxz411:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcZMS_0cF9RSAB00

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: What will happen with Ben Simmons and when (for subscribers)? bit.ly/3kVZFiD #NBA pic.twitter.com/9gJKIs8UvA7:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeT14_0cF9RSAB00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Could Pacers be dark horse in Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/cou…6:59 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I’m betting Ben Simmons isn’t vaccinated; he definitely wouldn’t take the shot. – 5:31 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Ben Simmons situation, training camp storylines, teams we wanna watch in preseason, water bottles, San Diego, Squid Game through three episodes and other excellent Korean TV/film. open.spotify.com/episode/5kHtzk…5:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This Ben Simmons situation is so, so tiring #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/01/ben… via @SixersWire4:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst and @Bobby Marks: The latest developments in the Ben Simmons saga – including the $8.25 million owed to him today being placed into an escrow account, with future fines to be taken from it – and what comes next.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:51 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers won’t pay Ben Simmons $8.25 million that was due on Oct. 1, as stalemate between the two sides drags on

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers…3:51 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

As Ben Simmons holds out for a trade, the 76ers are not paying him the $8.25M he was due today, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/AM4hLkFRQh3:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDxDO_0cF9RSAB00

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No one ever thought the Sixers actually would pay Ben Simmons $8.25 million today, did they? – 3:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Reporting with @Brian Windhorst and @Bobby Marks: Sources confirm the 76ers have not paid Ben Simmons the $8.2 million he was owed today. The money has been put in an escrow account, & any fines accrued by him for not showing up will be deducted from that amount moving forward. – 3:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers not paying Ben Simmons the $8,250,984 he’s due today nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/rep…2:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The 76ers are not paying Ben Simmons his $8.25 million payment due today as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade. Simmons still is not showing up to Philadelphia and has understood the ramifications of his holdout. – 2:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Source confirms @Jake Fischer‘s report that Sixers are withholding the 25% of Ben Simmons’ 2021-22 salary that’s due today. – 2:55 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I think Rich Paul and Ben Simmons might have flown a little too close to the sun. There are plenty of ways to maintain plausible deniability on performing your contract and get what you want, e.g. Butler, Harden. But this is just too overt a breach, makes it too easy for the team – 2:41 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Weekend dime-dropping time, friends …

Early reviews of the new Wilson basketball, Day 5 of Ben Simmons’ holdout in Philly and much more you won’t read anywhere else … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-balls-pl…2:30 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Sixers will indeed not pay Ben Simmons the 25% of his salary due today, according to league sources. And there are now growing whispers that Simmons could respond by actually reporting to Philadelphia, albeit maintaining that he is injured: bleacherreport.com/articles/29489…2:21 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons just latest in long list of clashes for Daryl Morey nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/ben…1:53 PM

Lang Greene @LangGreene

The funniest part of this Ben Simmons saga is the fact that Ben acts as if the fans of his new team won’t ask him to shoot jump shots either – 1:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz is fed up with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/9XsIO1HY6r1:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPD6Q_0cF9RSAB00

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: A look at the outcomes with percentages as to how the #Sixers‘ situation with Ben Simmons gets resolved (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kVZFiD #76ers pic.twitter.com/6kjnHlI7wy12:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfECl_0cF9RSAB00

However, a source expects Simmons to receive all of the money owed to him. The belief is whichever team that acquires him is going to waive the fines the Sixers put in place. The Sixers’ position that they’re not going to trade Simmons just to make a trade has been consistent. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 2, 2021

Ben Simmons … MVP candidate??? Metta Sandiford-Artest thinks so … telling TMZ Sports he truly believes the Philadelphia 76ers guard (at least for now, that is) … will be one of the best players in the NBA this season. The NBA champ had high praises for the disgruntled star when we spoke with him this week … and despite all the drama surrounding his trade demand, Metta says it will be a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old. “This kid is going to be an MVP candidate,” the former All-Star emphatically expressed. “Just because he’s a superstar doesn’t mean he needs to be a shooter.” -via TMZ.com / October 2, 2021

Sandiford-Artest offered some advice to Simmons and other players that might find themselves in a similar situation. “You don’t request trades when you don’t have to, ’cause you don’t want to mess with your legacy,” he said. “Stay with one team as long as you can. Build that comfort. Build your legacy.” -via TMZ.com / October 2, 2021

Comments / 4

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reportedly Has Interest In Surprising Team

Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but that isn’t expected to be the case for much longer. The All-Star point guard wants out of Philadelphia. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has made that extremely clear this offseason. The former LSU Tigers star is no longer happy in Philadelphia and he wants out.
NBA
#Toronto Raptors#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Twitter#Tommoorephilly#Phillies#Spurs#Phillyinquirer
Blazer's Edge

O’Connor: Ben Simmons Wants A Team Built Around Him On Offense

Disgruntled point guard Ben Simmons has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. More information has now emerged thanks to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor who says Simmons and his manager Rich Paul are eager to get him to a situation that places the Australian as the centerpiece of an offense.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Brian Windhorst: Pacers a 'Sleeper Team' in Ben Simmons Trade Sweepstakes

Ben Simmons is still on the Philadelphia 76ers, but the relationship appears to be beyond repair, and the team may have to trade the star point guard after he refused to show up for the start of training camp. The 76ers are looking for trade partners, with USA Today's Jeff...
NBA
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons camp makes desperation move amid Sixers trade fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers are exercising their biggest trump card over Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out for a possible trade – and it’s reportedly working. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice revealed that the most recent financial blow to Simmons, a reported $360,000 for missing the Sixers’ preseason contest, has really stung. The All-Star’s camp was said to have reached out to the NBPA to get some help, but they were ultimately rebuffed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 4-team blockbuster involves Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

When the offseason started, the Boston Celtics seemingly had the biggest point guard problem in the Atlantic Division of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker still had two years left on a max contract, one he signed in the summer of 2019, but had declining knees and no longer seemed able to live up to that salary figure.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nuggets Executive On If His Team Might Trade Jamal Murray For Ben Simmons: "Not Sure If That’s More Insulting To Jamal Or Us To Be Honest."

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is on the way out of Philadelphia, but where he'll end up next remains one of the great mysteries of the offseason. Amid talks about a potential deal with the Timberwolves or Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets recently surfaced as a possible destination, with Jamal Murray as the centerpiece of a potential trade.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ben Simmons is not a victim here

I feel like I have to start this by making one thing clear: I have no issue with Ben Simmons (or any other NBA player) asking for a trade out of Philadelphia. I am pro player movement. I think that the increased autonomy and agency that players have finally been holding over their careers is not only long overdue, but a boon for the most important faction of the NBA at large.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Does Ben Simmons fit with the Lakers?

Ben Simmons is a phenomenally idiosyncratic talent, but the answer is, no. We can look at stats all we want but from an eye-test point of view, the 6'10 point guard/forward wouldn't survive with the purple and gold. Anthony Davis' paint presence and playmaking demands a capable shooter from fifteen...
NBA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joel Embiid ‘disappointed’ with Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers megastar Joel Embiid said Monday that he's "disappointed" with Ben Simmons while team brass expressed "lots of hope" for bringing back their disgruntled point guard. Simmons, 25, reportedly informed the team last month that he wants to be traded and will not report to training camp, which starts...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Still 'Thinks the World' of Disgruntled Star Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers might be running short, and a trade to another team cannot come soon enough for him. Following his controversial Game 7 performance in the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons began to check out on the Sixers.
NBA
