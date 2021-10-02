CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to name Camp Randall Stadium’s field after Alvarez

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6VvZ_0cF9RKLb00
Barry Alvarez

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is naming the playing field at Camp Randall Stadium after former Badgers football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision at a Friday night ceremony honoring Alvarez, who retired as Wisconsin’s athletic director this summer. Blank said the playing field will be known as “Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium.”

He coached Wisconsin from 1990-2005 and set a program record for career coaching victories, winning three Rose Bowl titles at a program that had gone 9-36 in the four years before his arrival. His 119-74-4 career record includes a 1-1 mark as an interim coach in bowl games that capped the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

Alvarez was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

“Barry Alvarez has had an immeasurable impact on the UW-Madison campus, beyond in the state and in college sports,” Blank said. “And that type of career deserves recognition at the very highest level.

Blank said a fundraising campaign had brought in over $13 million in conjunction with this project.

The naming of the field will take effect next season. School officials plan to put the words “Barry Alvarez Field” in the northwest and southwest corners of the field when the Camp Randall Stadium turf is replaced prior to the 2022 season.

“That was quite a surprise,” Alvarez said. “I’m touched. I’m honored.”

Alvarez took over as Wisconsin’s athletic director in 2004 while he was still coaching the Badgers. Wisconsin teams won 16 national titles in six different sports (women’s lightweight rowing, men’s cross country, men’s hockey, women’s hockey, men’s indoor track and men’s rowing) during his run as athletic director. Women’s lightweight rowing is a sport whose championships aren’t sanctioned by the NCAA.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Forecast

Wausau

66°

Cloudy

6:59am6:35pm CDT

Feels like: 66°F

Wind: 0mph NNW

Humidity: 89%

Pressure: 29.84"Hg

UV index: 0

MonTueWed

72/55°F

73/55°F

75/57°F

Weather forecast Wausau, Wisconsin ▸

Events Calendar

October 2021

Calendar of Events

2 events, 28

Anniversary Open House @ The Landing

7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

4 events, 29

4 events, 30

7 events, 1

Granite Peak Ski Swap

12 events, 2

Holy Name 75th Anniversary Celebration

3 events, 3

9:00 am - 6:00 pm

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

It's that time of year again! The 2021 Market Season will officially kick off on Sunday, June 20th at Sunset Park. The Market will open Sunday, June 20th and run […]

1 event, 6

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2 events, 7

6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

We will be offering open mic nights for anyone who is interested in performing music, comedy or poetry. These will be held EVERY THURSDAY at 6:30pm. Anyone who performs will […]

8:30 pm - 1:00 am

Who’s ready to party? *Spend your THIRSTY THURSDAY with us *Tonight we have Karaoke starting at 8:30 with Jim Waterman...

Free

1 event, 10

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

It's that time of year again! The 2021 Market Season will officially kick off on Sunday, June 20th at Sunset Park. The Market will open Sunday, June 20th and run […]

1 event, 13

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2 events, 14

6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

We will be offering open mic nights for anyone who is interested in performing music, comedy or poetry. These will be held EVERY THURSDAY at 6:30pm. Anyone who performs will […]

8:30 pm - 1:00 am

Who’s ready to party? *Spend your THIRSTY THURSDAY with us *Tonight we have Karaoke starting at 8:30 with Jim Waterman...

Free

2 events, 17

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

It's that time of year again! The 2021 Market Season will officially kick off on Sunday, June 20th at Sunset Park. The Market will open Sunday, June 20th and run […]

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

We are excited to offer a monthly polka jamboree with our house polka band R&R! This is a two piece band that puts a fun spin on polka music! Come […]

1 event, 20

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2 events, 21

6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

We will be offering open mic nights for anyone who is interested in performing music, comedy or poetry. These will be held EVERY THURSDAY at 6:30pm. Anyone who performs will […]

8:30 pm - 1:00 am

Who’s ready to party? *Spend your THIRSTY THURSDAY with us *Tonight we have Karaoke starting at 8:30 with Jim Waterman...

Free

1 event, 24

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

It's that time of year again! The 2021 Market Season will officially kick off on Sunday, June 20th at Sunset Park. The Market will open Sunday, June 20th and run […]

1 event, 27

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2 events, 28

6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

We will be offering open mic nights for anyone who is interested in performing music, comedy or poetry. These will be held EVERY THURSDAY at 6:30pm. Anyone who performs will […]

8:30 pm - 1:00 am

Who’s ready to party? *Spend your THIRSTY THURSDAY with us *Tonight we have Karaoke starting at 8:30 with Jim Waterman...

Free

  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.
  • There are no events on this day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin uses running game to roll over Illinois 24-0

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0 on Saturday. Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and John Chenal carried nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers. Wisconsin quarterback Graham...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Football
Madison, WI
Sports
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
College Sports
Wausau, WI
Government
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa highlights Big Ten schedule

Things to watch during Week 6 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. This will be the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium since a top-ranked Iowa beat No. 2 Michigan in 1985. Expect a defensive battle. The Hawkeyes are second nationally in scoring defense (11.6 ppg), Penn State is third (12.0). The Hawks are first with 12 interceptions and will be tested by the passing combination of Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson. The Nittany Lions are another in a line of strong run defenses the Hawks have faced, and QB Spencer Petras likely will need to make some plays downfield for Iowa to extend its win streak to 12 games.
IOWA STATE
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest football tops Hortonville to secure WIAA playoff berth

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest football team secured a spot in the WIAA playoffs with a 30-15 victory over Hortonville on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium. The Evergreens improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Valley Football Association. With a forfeit win over Wausau East on its schedule for next week, D.C. Everest is officially in the WIAA postseason, which will begin Oct. 22.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West volleyball shocks first-place D.C. Everest

SCHOFIELD – The Wausau West volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 win over first-place D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse. D.C. Everest won the first set 25-19 before West swept the next three, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23. West improves to 3-5 overall while...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Rebecca Blank
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll: October 6, 2021

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division (enrollment...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau East boys soccer ties with Marshfield

WAUSAU – Sam Bunnell scored a goal off an assist from Erek Ross to help Wausau East to a 1-1 tie with visiting Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at East High School. Marshfield is now 3-7-3 overall and 2-5-3 in WVC play, while East drops...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Randall Stadium#American Football#Ap#Uw Madison#Badgers#Like Loading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic soccer shuts out Northland Lutheran

WAUSAU – Evan Zubke scored a pair of goals to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic soccer team to a 2-0 shutout win over Northland Lutheran in a Central Wisconsin Conference matchup Monday. The Cardinals are now 4-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the Central Wisconsin Conference. Northland Lutheran drops to 2-8-1...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Engineering partnership benefits students, Wausau area, UW campuses

A partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and UW-Platteville creates opportunity for more students in north central Wisconsin to pursue engineering degrees without having to leave the area. Chancellors from both UWs signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 24 at the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. It makes the UWSP...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy