Presidential Election

What will it take for Biden to bring fractured Democrats together?

By Dan Balz
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - It was never going to be easy. Democrats are struggling, torn between moderates and progressives, as they try to reach consensus on President Joe Biden's signature domestic initiatives, the big bipartisan infrastructure bill and the potentially much bigger package of social policy programs and climate initiatives. It turns...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Here’s why Democrats should be worried about the next election

American politics is in a state of high flux and both parties are searching, painfully, for balance. Democrats are holding on to threadbare majorities in the House and Senate and desperate to reach a major accomplishment before midterm politics take over the calendar. But rather than speak as one, the party’s progressives from blue states are in a public and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Flipping for Trump

Some high-dollar donors to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory put their money behind Rep. Ted Budd, his U.S. Senate primary opponent, after Donald Trump endorsed Budd this year, records show. Why it matters: The former president's endorsement can be literal currency in Republican primary fights. The shifting allegiances between...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republicans call for audit of election results despite the fact that Trump won the state

Florida Republicans are calling for an audit of the 2020 election results despite Donald Trump winning the state over Joe Biden.The one-term president defeated his successor by more than 371,000 votes in securing the state’s electoral votes last November.Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival GOP presidential candidate to Mr Trump in 2024, says that Florida “did it right” in the 2020 election. But now he and other conservative lawmakers are being pushed by party members to carry an audit of the election.Last month, the Lake County Republican Party approved five resolutions to send to every Florida state lawmaker backing the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden Blows it

Happy Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day, Playbookers. Whatever you choose to call it, we’re publishing a little later today for the holiday — thanks for bearing with us. I’m Mike Zapler, Playbook’s editor, taking a hand at the wheel to give our round-the-clock-working team a breather. It’s also Boston Marathon day —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

