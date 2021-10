Leeds United defender Diego Llorente says he's happy with his start to the season. Llorente proved the matchwinner last week against Watford. He told Radio Marca: "I was injured against Liverpool and I was able to return 100% against Watford. I looked very good and I was able to help the team both by scoring the goal and adding good feelings, something very important to me.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO