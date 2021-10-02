Fifth graders learn about Earth in 30th annual festival at Camp Jefferson

This week roughly 300 fifth grade students from eight different schools traveled to Camp Jefferson in Fairbury to participate in the 30th annual Earth Festival. Students learned about trees, conservation and wildlife, topography, rivers, the water cycle, pest management and soil through different hands-on activities around the camp. For example, the topography session was split into two different activities: using a projector on a sandbox that would change colors based on the elevation of the sand, and having students use play-doh to create the different elevations on a Nebraska map.