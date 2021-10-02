Vitor Belfort Responds To Critics Over Evander Holyfield Win

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva called out fellow Brazilian mixed martial artist Vitor Belfort for a rematch in the boxing ring. Silva and Belfort have never seen eye-to-eye. The pair first met way back at UFC Brazil in October 1998, with Belfort finishing Silva with a first-round knockout. The two then coached TUF Brazil in 2012 and were supposed to fight in a rematch, but the fight was canceled due to injuries. But even a decade later, these two do still not like each other and they continue to take shots at each other whenever they are able to get the chance to.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO