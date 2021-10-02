Vitor Belfort Responds To Critics Over Evander Holyfield Win
Vitor Belfort sees no issue with his win over Evander Holyfield. In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, Belfort was supposed to fight Oscar De La Hoya but De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Holyfield. The news surprised many and after the public workouts happened, many thought the 58-year-old shouldn’t be allowed to box but the fight happened and Belfort scored a first-round TKO.www.mmanews.com
