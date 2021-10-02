CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Lemahieu out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees

SportsGrid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.J. Lemahieu is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports. This will be the second straight game that Lemahieu has missed, and there is no word yet as to whether he will be able to play in the series finale Sunday. Lemahieu is dealing with a sports hernia that will need to be repaired once the season is over. He had an injection for that hernia Friday. Gio Urshela will play third base Saturday with Gleyber Torres at second base, Anthony Rizzo at first base, and the recently recalled Andrew Velazquez at shortstop.

www.sportsgrid.com

