CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Ate Steak Before Bulls Games; Here’s His Favorite Recipe

By Victoria Brase
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most athletes will admit that they have pregame routines, and some might even tell you what they are. Recently retired NBA star JJ Redick had a meticulously planned out pregame routine that included eating the same meal at the same time before every game. Dennis Rodman’s pregame routine involved sitting naked in front of his locker with a towel over his head. Rodman’s teammate, Michael Jordan, also had an interesting pregame ritual that went against so-called conventional wisdom. He ate a steak.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Jj Redick
hypebeast.com

Michael Jordan's Used Underwear Sells for $3,000 USD

Michael Jordan‘s underwear — which went up for auction earlier this month — has just sold. With a starting bid of $500 USD, the pair of underwear/compression shorts saw 19 bids which pushed its final sale price just shy of $3,000 USD at $2,784 USD. These Jumpman-worn collectible briefs see loose threads evident at the seams and have a dry cleaning tag inside. This pair comes from a family member of Jordan’s security guard John Michael Wozniak who many will remember from his epic scene on The Last Dance where he is pitching quarters against MJ. Head over to Lelands to view the listing.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba All Star#Mj#The Spruce Eats
talesbuzz.com

Michael Jordan’s game-worn Nikes could sell for $1.5M

A pair of sneakers worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan in his rookie season are up for auction and could fetch as much as $1.5 million — and are expected to be “the most valuable sneaker ever offered.”. Sotheby’s will open advanced bidding Friday on the pair of autographed Nike...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Michael Jordan’s Underwear Sold For Almost 3k At Auction

A pair of Michael Jordan’s used underwear is heading to a new home. TMZ reports the light grey pair sold at Lelands Auction Saturday night for two-thousand-784-bucks. While the undies had a dry cleaning tag attached to them, the auction listing says they show signs of “definite use” by the basketball legend.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Michael Jordan Calls Golf "the Hardest Game To Play"

In a recent conversation with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Michael Jordan discussed another passion of his — golf. Never one to back down from a competitive challenge, Jordan found himself devoted to the golf sport post-retirement, now more so than ever. Sitting down with Curry, who is also...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz analyst Holly Rowe has a new theory about Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe will be moonlighting as an analyst for Utah Jazz television broadcasts this coming season. Before a single game has even been played, though, she has delivered a compelling hot take. As a guest on the Jazz’s “Roundball Roundup” podcast episode posted Friday, Rowe touched on one...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy