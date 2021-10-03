CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahwah, NJ

Driver killed after gasoline tanker crashes and burns on I-287 in Mahwah, NJ

ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RDjW_0cF9L1ad00

A truck driver is dead after the gasoline tanker he was driving crashed and overturned Saturday morning in Bergen County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-287 South at mile marker 66 in Mahwah.

The fiery crash sent a huge column of thick black smoke into the sky. It could be seen for miles around.

The driver, whose name has not be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Portions of I-287 and Route 17 were closed for hours as crews worked to clean up spilled fuel and clear the wrecked vehicle.

The crash caused extensive delays on I-287 and traffic backups in the Village of Suffern along Lafayette and Orange avenues.

Suffern Police were managing traffic in the Village and Ramapo Police were assisting in nearby Hillburn to expedite traffic back onto the New York State Thruway.

ALSO READ | Fire rips through NYC residence; 16 injured, including young child

A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Suffern, NY
Bergen County, NJ
Traffic
Mahwah, NJ
Accidents
Mahwah, NJ
Traffic
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bergen County, NJ
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
Mahwah, NJ
Crime & Safety
Suffern, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#New York State Thruway#Traffic Accident#Ramapo Police
ABCNY

3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy who was about to celebrate his birthday died after falling out of a fourth-floor window of a Harlem building Friday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West 133rd Street, at the boy's aunt's apartment. Authorities say Daniel Galeas fell from a...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A horrific scene took place in Newark after a woman was struck and killed by a speeding car that just kept going. It was a mild night for a walk that turned into deadly night for a walk as an apparent hit and run driver claimed the life of an innocent pedestrian.
NEWARK, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy